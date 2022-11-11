Listen to the audio version of the article

They are a fundamental part of the Italian production system. A phenomenon that has no equal in other European countries. Small and micro enterprises (those, to be clear, with less than ten employees) in Italy are 4 million, over 95% of the total number of companies, and generate a turnover of 658 billion euros (data as of 2020), or 23 , 5% of the total, employing 43.8% of the employed in our country.

The new Intesa Sanpaolo support program, which presented the “CresciBusiness” plan, is currently making available 5 billion euro for these small and very small businesses – which are currently suffering more than the medium and large ones from the current crisis. euro of new credit to immediately address the energy crisis and the possible liquidity crisis, but also to support growth, stimulating investments especially in the ecological and digital transition, of companies active in the craft, trade and small hotels.

Cost reduction for POS

Furthermore, the plan provides for interventions to reduce the costs relating to the financing rate for Pos transactions, making available a short-term line of credit, up to 10 thousand euros on the POS transaction, at very advantageous conditions; but also the cancellation for the whole of 2023 of the commissions on POS micropayments in stores up to 15 euros and the free of charge for one year of the fee of the POS themselves and of the «commercial» credit cards.

Again: the program includes discounts on insurance coverage products and rental of capital goods.

“The plan adds a new pillar to the interventions that Intesa Sanpaolo has activated in support of the Italian economy and population,” said Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori division of Intesa Sanpaolo during the presentation of the program on the occasion of the signing of the agreements with interested trade associations (Confartigianato, Confesercenti, Confcommercio and Federalberghi). «The recent confirmations on the strength of our production system do not hide the difficulties of a large part of the socio-economic fabric. We are aware that, in this situation of uncertainty, trust and social cohesion are essential to respond to the crisis and to guarantee the sustainable growth that the country is pursuing “, added Barrese, recalling that” since 2020 we have supported social stability and economy of the country with over 11 billion euros in disbursements to the tourism, trade and crafts sectors ».