E-procurement: presentation of the draft on the technical rules of the procurement platforms

The sharing process for defining the technical requirements of digital procurement platforms is entering its crucial phase. Monday 15 May at 12.30AgID will present during a public event the first draft of the document containing the technical rules to which e-procurement infrastructures will have to adapt.

The permanent consultation of the market, launched by AgID as early as April 2022 with the previous legislation and continued also in the context of the new Code of public contractshad the objective of involving all subjects who in various capacities deal with e-procurement to bring out proposals, critical issues and suggestions aimed at defining technical rules consistent with the current state of implementation of procurement platforms.

The wide participation in the public debate, with over 500 stakeholders involved over the sessions, he is confirming the effectiveness of the approach open innovationalso for the definition of broadly shared rules that are fair to all.

This first draft of the Technical Rules is the result of the numerous public comparisons organized by AgID and of the meetings One to One with the individual market operators who have specifically requested it, and will be made publicly available to bring out any critical issues and further observations, in view of the definitive drafting of the document.

To participate in the event you must register via this link.

Speakers:

Mario Nobile – AgID General Manager

Emanuela Mariotti – AgID Innovative Procurement Office

Andrea Caccia – AgID consultant