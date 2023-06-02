E-procurement: the Technical Rules for digital procurement platforms have been published

The provision defines the technical requirements of the platforms, their compliance with the provisions of article 22, paragraph 2 of decree 36/2023, as well as establishes the procedures for certification.

Con determination no. 137in agreement with ANAC and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Digital Transformation, the Agency for Digital Italy has published the provision containing the technical requirements and methods of certification of digital procurement platformsreferred to in Article 26 of the Contract Code (Legislative Decree No. 36/2023).

