Home » E-procurement: the Technical Rules for digital procurement platforms have been published
News

E-procurement: the Technical Rules for digital procurement platforms have been published

by admin

The provision defines the technical requirements of the platforms, their compliance with the provisions of article 22, paragraph 2 of decree 36/2023, as well as establishes the procedures for certification.

Con determination no. 137in agreement with ANAC and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Digital Transformation, the Agency for Digital Italy has published the provision containing the technical requirements and methods of certification of digital procurement platformsreferred to in Article 26 of the Contract Code (Legislative Decree No. 36/2023).

The aforementioned provision defines the technical requirements of the platforms, their compliance with the provisions of article 22, paragraph 2 of decree 36/2023 regarding the performance of the various activities of the life cycle of public contracts, as well as establishes the methods for certification of the same platforms.

See also  Here is who is the dead man in motion in Breda, he worked at the Electrolux in Susegana

You may also like

Choice of freedom and peace

IX Games of La Francophonie: Guy Bukasa publishes...

How to relieve the symptoms of menopause?

Surrounded by green water and green mountains, large...

Leclerc and Sainz on upgrades: “They don’t change...

Lenno Uusküla: Staring championships are held in the...

Voting posts will be enabled for citizen registrations

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Becomes a Polygon Validator By...

President Bukele makes three important announcements in his...

Covid-19 does not present unusual behavior in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy