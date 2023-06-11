Earthquake shakes the province of Manabí during the early morning

And 4.0 magnitude earthquake The early morning of this Sunday, June 11, 2023, was recorded in the province of Manabí.

According to the Geophysical Institute, the epicenter was recorded 16.02 kilometers from San Vicente.

The tremor this morning was 6 kilometers deep and was felt at 05:28.

Inhabitants of cantons such as Manta, Jaramijó, Portoviejo or Rocafuerte reported having felt it.

At the moment, no damage to structures or people injured due to the movement have been reported.

Another movement was registered this morning, but this time the epicenter was in Puyo, in the province of Pastaza.

The magnitude was 3.4 degrees at a depth of 13 kilometers, at 10:36 a.m.

On March 18, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook several provinces of Ecuador with a balance of at least 14 people dead and 461 injured.

The earthquake had its epicenter in Balao, in the province of Guayas, but the most affected cities were Machala and Cuenca.

Ecuador is located in the Pacific Belt or Ring of Fire, which concentrates some of the sinking areas of tectonic plates.

This makes Ecuador part of a scenario of constant seismic activity.

In addition, on April 16, the country commemorated the seventh anniversary of one of the most destructive earthquakes in its recent history, of magnitude 7.8.