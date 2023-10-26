Earthquakes associated with the fracturing of rocks inside the Puracé volcano increase – news

The Colombian Geological Service will continue to monitor the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will inform in a timely manner about any changes that may occur.

Today, October 25, 2023, the number of earthquakes associated with the fracturing of rocks inside the volcano has increased noticeably, although until the time the SGC statement was issued, it did not present high levels of seismic energy.

The maximum magnitude reached is 1.0. The earthquakes are located towards the southeast of the crater of the Puracé volcano, between the volcanic edifices of Puracé and Piopollo, at depths between 1 and 4 kilometers. On the afternoon of this October 25, this seismicity continued to be recorded.

Additionally, the images obtained through the installed cameras show greater degassing of the volcanic system, with emissions of water vapor and gases into the atmosphere. Gas measurements do not show variations in sulfur dioxide (SO2) values, but high carbon dioxide (CO2) values ​​persist compared to what was recorded in the first half of 2023.

On the other hand, through measurements at the site, it was possible to detect low-energy thermal anomalies that range between 30 and 150°C towards the bottom, edge and exterior of the crater (lateral fumarole), values ​​that exceed those detected between 2018. and 2022. Other monitored parameters, such as deformation or electromagnetism, have not presented significant variations.

The alert status of the volcano remains at yellow: Active volcano with changes in the behavior of the base level of the monitored parameters and other manifestations. At this alert level, the following phenomena may occur: felt earthquakes, fracture and fluid seismicity, gas emissions, deformation, odors, noises, changes in temperature, minor and sporadic emissions of ash and pressure waves.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) recommends that the community remain attentive to any changes that may occur in the activity of the volcano. He adds that he will continue to pay attention to the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and that he will inform in a timely manner about any changes that may occur.

*Photos, José María Arboleda Castrillón (Facebook)

