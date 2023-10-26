Cavese-Trastevere: a people hungry for victories

For the weekday of group G of Serie D, the hosts Cavese, in search of continuity after some missteps in recent weeks, and the Roman team Trastevere, relegated to the bottom of the table, will compete today.

The start of the race, scheduled for 3pm, is preceded by heavy rain which however does not frighten the over one thousand spectators present at the “Lamberti” while the guests are accompanied only by two diehard supporters.

The match, despite the clear gap in points between the two teams, proved to be very close with constant reversals and many scoring opportunities on both sides. In the stands however, as was predictable, there is the monologue of the south curve “Catello Mari” who shows off an excellent singing performance supported by the many torches and numerous smoke bombs that are lit in addition to the simple but impactful initial choreography.

Furthermore, two banners are raised, one of which is in memory of Stefano Cucchi. Finally, as regards the pitch, the match ends with the result 1-0 in favor of the blue and white thanks to the goal of the eternal Piovaccari.

Vincenzo Amore

I like:

I like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

