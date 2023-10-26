Home » Cavese-Trastevere: a people hungry for victories
Sports

Cavese-Trastevere: a people hungry for victories

by admin
Cavese-Trastevere: a people hungry for victories

For the weekday of group G of Serie D, the hosts Cavese, in search of continuity after some missteps in recent weeks, and the Roman team Trastevere, relegated to the bottom of the table, will compete today.

The start of the race, scheduled for 3pm, is preceded by heavy rain which however does not frighten the over one thousand spectators present at the “Lamberti” while the guests are accompanied only by two diehard supporters.

The match, despite the clear gap in points between the two teams, proved to be very close with constant reversals and many scoring opportunities on both sides. In the stands however, as was predictable, there is the monologue of the south curve “Catello Mari” who shows off an excellent singing performance supported by the many torches and numerous smoke bombs that are lit in addition to the simple but impactful initial choreography.

Furthermore, two banners are raised, one of which is in memory of Stefano Cucchi. Finally, as regards the pitch, the match ends with the result 1-0 in favor of the blue and white thanks to the goal of the eternal Piovaccari.

Vincenzo Amore

I like:

I like Loading…

See also  Barcelona chasing favorite center was out of trouble by Juventus Atletico "tricks" to make things difficult_Morata_Future_transfer fee

You may also like

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first...

Legendary Chess Player Rui Naiwei Finds Happiness in...

Will legendary jockey Frankie Dettori ever race in...

Sergio Pérez Faces Psychological Challenges at Red Bull,...

Italy 0-1 Spain: Jenni Hermoso scores winner for...

who from the XV de la Rose or...

Xavi’s Optimism Grows as Players Return, Including Pedri,...

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou: Briton prods ex-UFC...

Shiffrin won the press prize for the best...

The Success of the New Time Clock Rules:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy