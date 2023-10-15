Home » Earthslide in Mbuji-Mayi: several residents of the Nkashama 2 district left homeless
Earthslide in Mbuji-Mayi: several residents of the Nkashama 2 district left homeless

Several residents of the Nkashama 2 district, in the commune of Diulu in Mbuji-Mayi (Kasaï-Oriental) went on Friday, October 13 to the office of the provincial governor to request financial assistance. These residents are victims of a landslide which occurred this week, creating cracks in the walls of several residential houses which have not yet been counted. The provincial authority promised to report to the hierarchy for an appropriate solution.

After the landslide which occurred in the Nkashama 2 district, during the rains which fell last Tuesday and Wednesday in the town of Mbuji-Mayi, several families still spend the night under the stars.

This Friday, these residents went to the provincial governor’s office to request financial assistance.

« We sleep under the stars. There are cracks on our houses. We are outside with our children, our mothers… We are victims of the landslide. Help us with a little money so that we can find houses to rent », asked one of them to Julie Kalenga Kabongo, interim provincial governor.

She asked them to be patient:

“We don’t have the ability to take care of you all. We reported to our hierarchy in Kinshasa and requested assistance. Go inside and stay calm.”

Some local sources indicate that poorly channeled runoff water was the cause of this disaster.

