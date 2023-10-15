Fatal Four-Vehicle Accident Near Ysleta Bridge Causes Traffic Delays and Closures

Tragic Four-Vehicle Accident Results in Three Fatalities and Road Closures Near Ysleta Bridge

El Paso, Texas – In a devastating turn of events, a four-vehicle accident near the Ysleta Bridge has claimed the lives of three individuals and left three others injured, according to the El Paso Police. The collision occurred at approximately 8:25 am at the intersection of 700 S. Zaragoza and Americas, causing the closure of access to Juárez through this vital bridge that connects the Lower Valley with the neighboring Mexican city.

The impact of the crash was so severe that traffic coming from Mexico has been redirected through a detour, leading to significant delays. Authorities have confirmed that all lanes in Americas North and Zaragoza remain closed, with the Zaragoza exit 48 of Loop 375 East and the Zaragoza underpass in America also affected.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), vehicle access to Juárez is currently blocked, while pedestrian access is limited. Vehicular traffic coming from Juárez and pedestrian traffic from Juárez are not affected but will need to take an alternative route. However, all commercial traffic operations for both entry and exit remain unchanged.

El Paso Police disclosed that the three injured individuals, all in their twenties, were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. While the ages of the deceased have not been released by the authorities, an unofficial report suggests that a child may be among the victims.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific, with a woman who crossed the border with her family via the Zaragoza-Ysleta bridge express line stating, “It was something horrible. It took us almost two hours to cross,” in an interview with El Diario de El Paso.

Law enforcement has initiated an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and the events leading up to it. Meanwhile, commuters and travelers are urged to exercise caution and plan their journeys accordingly, considering the ongoing road closures and detours.

As the community mourns the loss of lives, support and condolences are pouring in from all corners, highlighting the need for enhanced road safety measures and stricter adherence to traffic regulations.

