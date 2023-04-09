Easter week and its celebrations around the world have similar elements, but the differences between the traditions between Mexico and some regions of Latin America and the United States are notable; know what they are:

Holy Week is the most important celebration for all those who believe in the Catholic and Christian faith, since during these days the faithful remember the last days of Christ on Earth, his passion, death and resurrection.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday and in importance, then it is followed by Good Thursday and Good Friday. Glory Saturday is a day where mourning is kept and Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.

In the United States, of these dates, the most celebrated is Easter Sunday, where believers usually attend the liturgical rites so characteristic of this date. Generally, men go to the temples dressed in a suit or clothing in light tones while women tend to choose dresses in pastel tones and floral prints; there are even those who wear clothes as a symbol of the resurrection of Christ.