Home News The Circle of Journalists of Chocó received certification from the Chamber of Commerce
News

The Circle of Journalists of Chocó received certification from the Chamber of Commerce

by admin
The Circle of Journalists of Chocó received certification from the Chamber of Commerce

The Círculo de Periodistas del Chocó, CPCH, received certification of existence and legal representation from the Chamber of Commerce

The certification, issued on April 3, 2023, allows this union to strengthen its management in the execution of agreements and contracts with public and private institutions, local, regional, departmental, national and international, for the fulfillment of its objectives. .

In addition, the CPCH will be able to generate the necessary dynamics that dignify the journalistic task.

Gildardo Figueroa Rentería, president of the Circle of Journalists, expressed that “this certificate is the legal tool that the Board of Directors required for the development of our Action Plan.”

See also  Athletics performance rises steadily, a sports event for all people-the 14th National Games closed on the evening of the 27th

You may also like

The right care for the little ones in...

Ex-Chancellor Kern accuses successor Sebastian Kurz of dubious...

There is no female and male brain. When...

What is happening with this ecosystem located in...

China’s media simulate missile attack on Taiwan

Easter 2023 in the United States: why it...

Matchday 27: Schalke bottom again: defeat at TSG...

“The cyan party does not have the accounts...

Five myths of April 9 – news

Committee of Inquiry about Scholz? Lindner (FDP) does...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy