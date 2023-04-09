The Círculo de Periodistas del Chocó, CPCH, received certification of existence and legal representation from the Chamber of Commerce

The certification, issued on April 3, 2023, allows this union to strengthen its management in the execution of agreements and contracts with public and private institutions, local, regional, departmental, national and international, for the fulfillment of its objectives. .

In addition, the CPCH will be able to generate the necessary dynamics that dignify the journalistic task.

Gildardo Figueroa Rentería, president of the Circle of Journalists, expressed that “this certificate is the legal tool that the Board of Directors required for the development of our Action Plan.”