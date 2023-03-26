This week it was learned that the political reform collapsed in the Congress of the Republic after the representatives of the Historical Pact as a bench published a statement in which we asked the National Government to seek to arrange the elimination of problematic aspects, or what Otherwise, request your file.

The position of the bench is given after seeing that the pillars that supported and defended in the past period were being lost. Let me explain, the reform in principle responded to citizen demands, was structured in favor of democracy and sought structural changes, but with the process some “micos” were introduced that went against it.

Our arrival in congress was in response to a need to transform old forms from the legislature and the political reform sought, among other things, to guarantee parity, 100% state campaign financing to guarantee an honest legislative exercise, limit the terms of congressmen and democratize political parties and movements.

In contrast, what was left was the opportunity to open a revolving door between the ministries and the congress, which seriously affected the division between the legislature and the executive, or closed lists without rotation, parity and universality, which is diametrically opposed to what As a bench we believe that it is what should be reformed and, on the contrary, the door was opening to install politicking in our system and perpetuate itself in power, which demonstrates the lack of will of a sector to generate a profound change to the forms In our country.

From the House of Representatives and as part of the bench discipline we have supported the reform, we have been observers of the legislative process and we defended those important points that we consider can contribute to the renewal of the policy, but ultimately and in coherence, to what we have already been the historical responsibility that we have to legislate for the people, we have asked to withdraw or archive it because, instead of stopping corruption, it was promoting it.

So I am pleased that in response to the provisions of the president who stated that the reform was no longer progressive, the request of the Historical Pact and other sectors, Minister Prada has withdrawn it and is given space to file one in the next period that provides all the guarantees and responds to the key principles. Withdrawing it only demonstrates the conciliatory spirit and listening of this government, some call it defeat, I prefer to see it as the democratic spirit that has characterized this government.

From my place in the House of Representatives, I will continue working to carry out the reforms for which the people voted and to do pedagogy in the territories.