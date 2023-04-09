Nine years have passed since Michael Schumacher’s serious skiing accident. At Easter, Schumi’s team shared unexpected photos with their fans. Nobody could have expected this kind of Easter greeting. The fans are enthusiastic and burst into cheers.

Every year on Easter it is common for most celebrities to wish their fans on social networks a happy Easter. Sometimes the stars show themselves as Easter bunnies, sometimes colorful egg nests are shared. But this year there is an Easter greeting of a different kind on the account of Michael Schumacher to find.

Michael Schumacher: Unexpected Easter greeting to Schumis fans

One could have expected that Michael Schumacher’s family would be photographed together as they were at Christmas and share this snapshot with the Schumi fans. But this was not the case. Instead, the Schumi team took the opportunity and on Easter Sunday commemorated Michael Schumacher’s victory at the Imola Grand Prix in 2000. At that time, the Formula 1 world champion was still racing for Ferrari. “‘Without my team, I am nothing’ Michael winning the 2000 Imola GP,” reads the post, shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Schumi team celebrates Imola victory on Easter Sunday online

Six photos from the race in Imola were published. One picture shows Michael Schumacher in the pit lane during the pit stop, another picture shows Schumi at the finish line, raising both fists in the sky and cheering. Another picture shows the entire Ferrari team happily embracing each other and celebrating their star’s victory. These are recordings that no Schumi fan will ever forget.

Schumi fans cheer and pay homage to their idol

In the comments, the fans literally burst into cheers. “Best driver ever”, “Forever The Greatest”, “Micheal Schumacher, Forever the greatest driver in Formula 1” and “No one else has brought out the best in their team like you. You never criticized your team when it mattered. There was no one like you, Michael, and there never will be. Forever in our hearts. Thank you,” reads the comments, among other things.

“The world is poorer without you”: fans think of Michael Schumacher

A number of fans continue to wish their idol all the best and hope that the Formula 1 champion will recover soon. “I wish Schumi a happy Easter with his family, we must pray that we will see him again,” wrote a user on Facebook. “Formula 1 is nothing without you,” wrote another. “The world is poorer without you LEGEND #keepfightingmichael #MSC,” commented another.

Michael Schumacher today: no current news about his condition after a skiing accident

It’s been nine years since Michael Schumacher disappeared from the world public eye. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen since his serious skiing accident in December 2013. Because Schumi’s family vehemently protects his privacy. Michael Schumacher’s fans respect that, but would still like an update on his condition from time to time. On the accounts of the Formula 1 legend on Instagram and Facebook, they keep asking about his health.

Also read:It’s a girl! Schumi’s daughter celebrates baby news

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

fka/news.de