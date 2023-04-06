news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NOCERA TERINESE, 05 APR – The millennial rite of the “Vattienti” will be celebrated on Holy Saturday in Nocera Terinese, initially prohibited by the Municipality “for reasons of public health“. The decision was taken by the Commission that manages the Municipality of Lametino, currently a police station for alleged conditioning by the ‘Ndrangheta. The Commission revoked the ban already adopted, however imposing some requirements.



“The practice of shedding blood in the city streets, combined with the affixing of the same on the walls of buildings – wrote the Commission in the ordinance with which it had imposed the ban – is in absolute contrast with the primary needs of public health protection and environmental health“.



The revocation of the ban was ordered after a meeting between the members of the municipal commission, the representatives of the local associations and the health authorities.



The new ordinance of the Commission establishes that “the path of the participants in the rite will largely coincide with that already foreseen by the religious processions organized on the occasion of Good Friday and Saturday, with the express exception of public places such as schools, public establishments, municipal offices , police station command and similar.The representatives of citizens and associations undertake to recommend to the participants in the practice of ‘vattienti’ that the maximum number allowed, at the same time and per single procession, does not exceed twenty units.



Each ‘vattiente’ must use tools for strictly personal use, suitably sanitized before and after each use, and must maintain a distance of at least five meters from any other practitioner of the ritual. The soiling of walls and doors of public and private buildings with blood and other bodily fluids will not be allowed.



“The President of the Pro Loco – it is said again in the provision – undertakes to organize a timely cleaning and disinfection service of the sections of road on which body fluids could be deposited. Each ‘vattiente’ will be warned from participating in the rite if affected by infectious or contagious diseases, especially if transmissible through the blood”.



(ANSA).

