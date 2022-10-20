Guided observation of the solar eclipse with the comprehensive institute of Belluno, Tina Merlin.

On the occasion of the partial solar eclipse of 25 October, the IC Merlin, in collaboration with the Belluno Astrofili Group, organizes a guided observation of the event in the square of the Nievo schools. The Belluno amateur astronomers will make their instruments available to follow the astronomical event from 11.30 (starting time) to 13.30 (ending time).

The observation, to which about twenty classes of the Comprehensive Institute, of every order and degree have joined, will take place in complete safety and, through tested observation techniques, will have the intent of offering students (but also random participants) a opportunity to get closer to the wonders of the sky above us.

The initiative, promoted by the school director and the school board, aims to combine the educational aims of the institute with the dissemination objectives of the association of amateur astronomers active for some time with various initiatives in the Belluno area.