Countdown expired. On Sunday there is the Gosèr Trail which, now in its fourth edition, represents an important sporting event for mountain running enthusiasts. After a long period of “stop” due to the national health emergency, everything is ready in Tisoi for the countdown that will be scanned over the microphone by Enrico Dal Farra, president of Asd Al Gosèr on Sunday morning.

Two routes proposed by the staff. At 9.30 the long trail will start with a track of 14 km and 1000 meters of elevation gain. Subsequently at 10 am, for the little ones and nature lovers, it will be the turn of the mini trail with a 5 km recreational motor course.

“Registrations for the Gosèr Trail remain open online at the link www.algoser.it/iscrizioni-online until 12.00 on Saturday 22 October”, the association said. «Otherwise, according to availability, it will be possible to register directly on site, at the central square of Tisoi, from 6 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, or on the day of the race from 7 am. At the same times it will also be possible to collect the race package. For those who want to participate in the mini trail, registrations will only take place on Sunday, before departure, from 7 am. “

Meanwhile, from the headquarters of the Gosèr Trail we are informed that there are almost 200 members and only very few bibs remain available.

«An almost” sold out “re-departure and this gratifies and satisfies us a lot!», Comment Enrico Dal Farra and Eugenio Tramontin, respectively president and deputy of the Al Gosèr association. “We really did our best, also because after the cancellation of 2020 and 2021 we were disheartened. Two editions canceled in a row are no small thing. But we couldn’t sit and watch, so we worked hard behind the scenes, at closing times, and on the trails when we were allowed. “

And the work these guys have done has been truly enormous. The organizing machine has taken steps to tabulate and secure the route for a 365-day journey. So the trail does not represent only a “one day” sporting competition, but rather a “mood” to experience nature and the mountains from the central town to Pianon de Talvena.

Now we just have to tie our shoes and attach the bib to the jersey, because the good effort will take place on the paths of the Gosèr Trail on Sunday 23 October!

RUN AND CHARITY

As usual, also in 2022 the ASD Al Gosèr renewed its support for the Dolomiti Orizzonte Paralimpico project, born in collaboration with the ASSI Onlus thanks to the precious friendship cultivated with Oscar De Pellegrin and Davide Giozet.

CONTACTS AND INFO

For more information, see the updates on the Facebook.com/gosertrail page or contact Enrico 328 5468827 or Eugenio 348 0913669.