MILANO – Themart working continues to be successful among Italian workers and despite the huge increases in bills, remote work still allows annual savings of at least 600 euros. This is what emerges from the research ofOsservatorio Smart Working of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano *, presented today during the conference “Smart Working: The work of the future at the crossroads”.

In detail, remote workers today are about 3.6 million, almost 500 thousand less than in 2021, with a decline in particular in the PA and SMEs, while there is a slight but constant growth in large companies which, with 1, 84 million workers, account for about half of the total smart workers. A slight increase of up to 3.63 million is expected for next year, thanks to the consolidation of Smart Working models in large companies and a hypothesis of an increase in the public sector.

Work, the rift between presence and remote divides the base and head of companies by the Economics editorial staff

19 October 2022



The rise in the cost of energy has mitigated the economic benefits of working remotely. The research calculates on average the average savings in a year of 1000 euros for those who worked remotely two days a week. A saving, however, that if we consider the higher bill costs is reduced by 400 euros, again in the case of two days a week of smart working, reducing the overall savings to an average of 600 euros a year.

See also Vietnam not a threat to Chinese manufacturing - FT中文网 Electricity and gas bills: prices rise, how to defend yourself

For the research of the Smart Working Observatory of the PoliMi, ‘”or Smart Working is now present in 91% of large Italian companies (it was 81% in 2021), on average with 9.5 days of remote work per month and projects which almost always act on all the levers that characterize this model. An opposite trend is found in SMEs, where Smart Working has gone from 53% to 48% of realities, on average for about 4.5 days a month. in these realities it is the organizational culture that favors presence control and perceives Smart Working as an emergency solution. It also slows down the spread in the PA, which passes from 67% to 57% of the Bodies, with an average of 8 days of work from remotely per month. In this case, the provisions of the previous government which have led to bring back work performance, but for the future, a new increase is expected “.

“The spread of Smart Working initiatives in the last two years has led many organizations and people to face a radically different way of working compared to that adopted before the pandemic. Often, however, the application of the new ways of working has materialized with the introduction of remote work only, which made it possible to manage emergencies and support people’s work-life balance, but which does not represent a rethinking of the work organization model. It is time to reflect on what the ” true Smart Working “, which must be an opportunity to implement a deeper change, focused on work for objectives and an intelligent digitization of activities”, explains Mariano Corso, Scientific Director of the Smart Working Observatory.