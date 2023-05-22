Economy: CDU sees traffic light construction policy as a “danger for social peace”

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the housing construction figures for 2022 are announced, the opposition is attacking the housing construction policy of the traffic light coalition. “Experts are assuming a current annual need of 500,000 to 700,000 new apartments,” said CDU construction politician Mechthild Heil to the “Tagesspiegel” (Monday edition): “In the worst case, which is unfortunately not improbable given this catastrophic policy, the The traffic light coalition will achieve less than a third of this next year.”

This failure has the potential “to become a major threat to social peace in Germany”. On Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office wants to announce how many apartments have been completed in 2022. In the 2021 coalition agreement, the traffic light defined the “construction of 400,000 new apartments per year, of which 100,000 are publicly funded apartments” as a goal.