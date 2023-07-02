Economy: Lambsdorff sees the possibility of Germany being blackmailed by China

Berlin (German news agency) – The FDP foreign politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, future German ambassador to Russia, has criticized Germany’s ability to be blackmailed by China. “We are sometimes too dependent in critical areas, close to being open to blackmail,” Lambsdorff told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“This applies both to the procurement of raw materials and preliminary products and to sales to certain companies. Think of the masks in Corona or the limited availability of medicines.” The traffic light coalition does not want to prohibit any company from doing good business in China as long as it is ethically justifiable.

