Trigonous Fitness Center in Martellago Forced to Close Permanently, Leaves Gym Members and Employees Devastated

MARTELLAGO – Trigonous, a popular fitness center in Martellago, is closing its doors permanently, leaving fitness enthusiasts devastated and fearing legal action. The company that manages the facility, located on Via Toniolo in Maerne, announced on Friday that it will shut down starting Monday. With its extensive range of amenities, including equipped gyms, training rooms, swimming pool, and sauna, Trigonous has been a leader in the fitness sector, serving around 600 customers.

The owner, Consuelo Zopegni, expressed her anguish over the closure, stating, “Our hearts ache. We have been here for 19 years, carrying out not only sporting activities but also social activities, especially for children and the elderly. But now, we can no longer continue. We have tried everything, but no one has come to our aid. The COVID-19 pandemic brought us to our knees, and we were unable to recover our previous numbers. We had a thousand subscribers.”

The financial situation for Trigonous is dire, with debts exceeding 150 thousand euros. The company has not paid rent to the property owners for over a year, leading to an eviction. Additionally, utility bills, suppliers, and VAT payments have remained unpaid. Zopegni asserts that there was no intention of fraudulence, despite allegations from some customers. Many expressed gratitude for Trigonous’ services, while others are upset that they were not informed about the closure in advance. Furthermore, the gym continued to sell season tickets until last week, despite a clear knowledge of the dire circumstances.

Zopegni explains, “We had found a lender who was willing to provide financial assistance, and the paperwork had already begun. Unfortunately, the lender withdrew at the last minute, leaving us with no choice but to enter a crisis procedure with the help of an accountant.” Fortunately, active subscriptions will not go to waste. Trigonous has made an agreement with Newarea gym in Olmo, where customers can continue their workouts.

However, customers are facing the loss of the entrance badge deposit of 15 euros, causing further disputes. Additionally, the twenty sports collaborators who worked at Trigonous will lose their jobs without receiving their June salaries. The company managed to pay them until May. They will now become creditors in the impending crisis. The owner acknowledges that the accounting books will be filed with the Court, and all the equipment and assets of the company, including the swimming pool, will be auctioned off to repay the debts. The process may take months, if not years.

For now, Trigonous will sadly remain closed, leaving a void in the fitness options for the community.

