Economy: US Stock Markets Mixed – Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall

New York (dts news agency) – The US stock exchanges were inconsistent on Friday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 35,281 points, up 0.3 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent at around 4,464 points, while the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 13,645 points, 0.7 percent weaker at this time. On Friday, investors continued to grapple with the inflation data from the previous day and the possible conclusions of the US central bank. Meanwhile, data from the University of Michigan shows that consumers in July expect the inflation rate to be 3.3 percent for the coming year.

That’s slightly lower than last month, but would be above the Fed’s inflation target of below 2 percent. Meanwhile, the European single currency trended weaker on Friday evening. One euro cost 1.0947 US dollars (-0.30 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9135 euros.

The gold price was hardly changed, in the evening 1,913.55 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+0.06 percent). This corresponds to a price of 56.20 euros per gram. The oil price rose: A barrel of the North Sea variety Brent cost 86.61 US dollars on Friday evening around 10 p.m. German time, that was 21 cents or 0.2 percent more than on close of the previous trading day.

The Dow Jones is currently trading up +0.37% and trading at 35,289pts.

