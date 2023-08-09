Ecopetrol profits fell; because?

Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol obtained in the first half of the year a net profit of 9.7 trillion pesos (about 2,380 million dollars or 2,200 million euros today), a result that despite being 42.8% lower than that of the same period in 2022, was highlighted by the company as “the second best semester” in its history.

The gross operating result (Ebitda) reached 32.4 trillion pesos (about 7,948 million dollars or 7,350 million euros)which represents a drop of 14.9% compared to the reference period, according to the balance released this Tuesday by the company.

The consolidated income of Ecopetrol, the largest company in Colombia, fell 4.2% in the semester and reached 73.2 trillion pesos (about 17,948 million dollars or 16,600 million euros), added the information.