ECOWAS is developing a plan for a possible intervention in Niger

Abdelfattah Moussa, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said today, Friday, that the defense leaders of West African countries have drawn up a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger in the event that the coup leaders do not step down.

Musa added after a regional meeting in Abuja that the bloc will not reveal to the coup plotters when and where the strike will be, and it is a decision that will be taken by the heads of state.

