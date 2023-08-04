Home » ECOWAS is developing a plan for a possible intervention in Niger
News

ECOWAS is developing a plan for a possible intervention in Niger

by admin
ECOWAS is developing a plan for a possible intervention in Niger

Hespress out of bounds Photo: Hespress Archives – ReutersFriday 4 August 2023 – 19:01

Abdelfattah Moussa, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said today, Friday, that the defense leaders of West African countries have drawn up a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger in the event that the coup leaders do not step down.

Musa added after a regional meeting in Abuja that the bloc will not reveal to the coup plotters when and where the strike will be, and it is a decision that will be taken by the heads of state.

ECOWAS Niger Abdelfattah Moussa

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

See also  Who is Santiago Peña, the young economist who will lead Paraguay in the shadow of a controversial former president

You may also like

The Panama Canal Struggles to Survive Amidst Dwindling...

San Juan coast: armed men kidnapped two community...

Tax delegation approved. Among the measures above all...

Al-Bayda.. A drunk man runs over two policemen,...

Denmark reinforces border controls due to the threat...

EU stock markets slightly above parity after US...

Press release: The Administrative Council of the Mohammed...

Prison accused of kidnapping farmers and theft of...

Government working on measures to support key sectors,...

Joo Woo-jae, overflowing confidence “It’s because of me”…...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy