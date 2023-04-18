Home » Price of the dollar this Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Price of the dollar this Tuesday, April 18, 2023

by admin
Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.

This is the change of DolarToday in Venezuela and the BCV.

According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Tuesday at 25.00 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 27,28 in the city of Caracas.

He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 27.76 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 24.96.

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this tuesday april 18, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com dolartoday in venezuela9867
This is the change of DolarToday in Venezuela.

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

Dollars (US$) Bolivares (Bs.)
US$ 5 Bs. 125,00
US$ 10 Bs. 250,00
US$ 20 Bs. 500,00
US$ 50 Bs. 1.250,00
US$ 100 Bs. 2.500,00
US$ 500 Bs. 12.500,00
This is the calculator in Venezuela.

BCV rate

The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVreports that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange desks of the participating banking institutions it was located at 24.5612 Bs/USDpresenting a decrease of 0.01 bolivars (-0.05%).

Value date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this tuesday april 18, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com bcv32
This is the BCV rate.

Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)

Banco Purchase Sale
Provincial BBVA 24,5666 24,6445
Mercantile Bank 24,5709 24,6163
They are silent 24,3802 24,4821
exterior Bank 24,7700 24,8143
National Credit Bank BNC 24,4308 24,5502
Other Institutions 24,4818 24,6126
These are bank rates.

Dollar Monitor

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this tuesday april 18, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com monitor2 1
This is the Dollar Monitor change.

In parallel

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this tuesday april 18, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com in parallel 1
This is the average of Parallel.

