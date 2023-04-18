Price of the dollar this Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.

According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Tuesday at 25.00 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 27,28 in the city of Caracas.

He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 27.76 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 24.96.

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

Dollars (US$) Bolivares (Bs.) US$ 5 Bs. 125,00 US$ 10 Bs. 250,00 US$ 20 Bs. 500,00 US$ 50 Bs. 1.250,00 US$ 100 Bs. 2.500,00 US$ 500 Bs. 12.500,00

BCV rate

The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVreports that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange desks of the participating banking institutions it was located at 24.5612 Bs/USDpresenting a decrease of 0.01 bolivars (-0.05%).

Value date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

This is the BCV rate.

Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)

Banco Purchase Sale Provincial BBVA 24,5666 24,6445 Mercantile Bank 24,5709 24,6163 They are silent 24,3802 24,4821 exterior Bank 24,7700 24,8143 National Credit Bank BNC 24,4308 24,5502 Other Institutions 24,4818 24,6126

Dollar Monitor

This is the Dollar Monitor change.

In parallel

This is the average of Parallel.

