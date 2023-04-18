Price of the dollar this Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.
According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Tuesday at 25.00 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.
In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 27,28 in the city of Caracas.
He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 27.76 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 24.96.
DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator
|Dollars (US$)
|Bolivares (Bs.)
|US$ 5
|Bs. 125,00
|US$ 10
|Bs. 250,00
|US$ 20
|Bs. 500,00
|US$ 50
|Bs. 1.250,00
|US$ 100
|Bs. 2.500,00
|US$ 500
|Bs. 12.500,00
BCV rate
The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVreports that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange desks of the participating banking institutions it was located at 24.5612 Bs/USDpresenting a decrease of 0.01 bolivars (-0.05%).
Value date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)
|Banco
|Purchase
|Sale
|Provincial BBVA
|24,5666
|24,6445
|Mercantile Bank
|24,5709
|24,6163
|They are silent
|24,3802
|24,4821
|exterior Bank
|24,7700
|24,8143
|National Credit Bank BNC
|24,4308
|24,5502
|Other Institutions
|24,4818
|24,6126
Dollar Monitor
In parallel
