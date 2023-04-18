Intensive Care Units in Cali saturated by respiratory diseases

The Versalles Clinic located in the north of Santiago de Cali announced days agos a collapse that has sustained in its emergency services due to oversubscription of patients

Scenario that exposed the complex panorama of health care that is currently presented in the majority of healthcare centers in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

This situation, according to the Valley Health Secretariat, exceeds 100% of the capacity of the Intensive Care Units of the capital of Valle del Cauca, mainly, by respiratory diseases in children and older adults.

In addition to the multiple consultations associated with the fear of what may happen with the treatments with specialists after the reform of the National Health System.

“We have children in the ICU mainly due to influenza viral respiratory pathology. This has to do with what we have not had the vaccine in a timely mannergenerating not having control of this type of respiratory diseases”, said María Cristina Lesmes, Secretary of Health of Valle del Cauca,

Comments