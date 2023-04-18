Alcaraz – Borges, live

17:19 First break for Alcaraz! Attentive to the rest, the current number 2 in the world settled on the fast track. Something nervous Borges, who made a double fault to yield in the third game. 2-1 and short rest for both.

17:16 First game also for the Murcian. Withering from kick-off despite making an unforced error at the start. Comfortable for now at the bottom of the track, looking for the corners. 1-1 so far.

17:13 First game for Borges. He played especially well with the 40 against, but an unforced error left the ball in the net and the Portuguese kept the serve…

17:10 Starts the match! The defending champion debuts of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

17:06 The two protagonists are already rallying on the court.

17:05 they jump Carlos Alcaraz y Borges to the track. Do you trust the Murcian’s victory in his debut? We will follow everything that happens live and online at SPORT Journal and we will collect the breaking latest news and the most outstanding statements of the protagonists. This is already starting!

16:53 After the match, countdown to the start of the Alcaraz match. The current champion will debut against Borges, who got rid of Ivashka (2-6 and 3-6) in two sets in the first round.