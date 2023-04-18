Alcaraz – Borges, live

First break for Alcaraz! Attentive to the rest, the current number 2 in the world settled on the fast track. Something nervous Borges, who made a double fault to yield in the third game. 2-1 and short rest for both.
First game also for the Murcian. Withering from kick-off despite making an unforced error at the start. Comfortable for now at the bottom of the track, looking for the corners. 1-1 so far.
First game for Borges. He played especially well with the 40 against, but an unforced error left the ball in the net and the Portuguese kept the serve…
Starts the match! The defending champion debuts of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
The two protagonists are already rallying on the court.
they jump Carlos Alcaraz y Borges to the track. Do you trust the Murcian’s victory in his debut? We will follow everything that happens live and online at SPORT Journal and we will collect the breaking latest news and the most outstanding statements of the protagonists. This is already starting!
After the match, countdown to the start of the Alcaraz match. The current champion will debut against Borges, who got rid of Ivashka (2-6 and 3-6) in two sets in the first round.
It could not be for Feliciano López! After forcing the tie, it ended up deflating (6-0) against Goffin. The Toledo says goodbye to Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in what is already his last participation. The Belgian seals the ticket for the round of 16 after a 7-6, 6-7 and 6-0 victory.
Victory for Davidovich! First Spanish victory of the day, settled in two sets (6-3 and 6-3) against the Argentine Etcheverry. The man from Malaga will face the winner of the round of 16 Rose Mountain – Tiafoe.
The start of the game is delayed! Feliciano won the tie-break against Goffin and the clash will go to three sets. The public is vibrating in a big way with the great version of the Toledo. Let’s remember that he is 41 years old…
With the Feliciano Lopez-Goffin and the Davidovich still underway, it is not being a great day for national tennis. they have already fallen verdasco (6-1 and 6-1) against Passaro, Differences (6-3 and 6-4) against Arnaldi and Ramos (3-6, 6-1, 4-6) against Gomez.
If all goes well, the game should start from 4:00 p.m. (CEST), but everything will depend on the rest of the previously scheduled matches. In today’s session, besides Alcaraza total of eight Spaniards compete throughout the day: verdasco, Differences, Ramos, López, Davidovich, Rincon, Zapata y Bautista.
Good afternoon! Welcome to the storytelling debut of Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The Murcian tennis player, current number 2 in the ATP ranking, faces number 79, Nuno Borges.