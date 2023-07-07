Krejčíková in tears. I’m scared, she admitted after a scratch at Wimbledon

“I really don’t know what to say about that match,” said Krejčíková sternly in the English part of the press conference. She had a hard time finding words even in Czech. “I didn’t enjoy the match very well. More or less from the beginning I had problems caused by yesterday’s match. Unfortunately, it got to the stage where I couldn’t continue,” said the two-time winner of last year’s Roland Garros.

Twenty-seven-year-old Krejčíková injured her ankle after a bad footing in a duel with Watson. She finished the match, but complained of tingling in her leg. “You can’t say that it was regular today. But the more I played, the worse it got. I wasn’t able to bounce back. I didn’t want to finish it completely. It’s very difficult to decide to retire at a Grand Slam.” she was making up.

She tried to solve the problem with the team even before the match. “It was iced a lot. We tried to keep it from swelling too much. All the things were done to make it swell as little as possible. Then we taped it. We tried to help the movements that hurt me so that I could last with the tapes as long as possible, she said. In the end, however, she gave up the duel with Andrejevová after 55 minutes.

Foto: Andrew Couldridge, Reuters

Barbora Krejčíková in the second round of Wimbledon.

He does not know the exact diagnosis yet, he is worried about the result of the examination. “I’m scared. I’m sure. But I have to be positive. I’m hoping nothing shows up on any scans and that the time off will be enough. Even going to play today, I missed a day off so I’d have more time to do something about it ” said the eleventh player in the world.

Only after the examination will he decide whether he will play in the doubles at Wimbledon. On the grass courts at the All England Club, she should defend last year’s triumph with her traditional partner Siniakova. “I would definitely like to play. But I will make a decision based on the scan,” added Krejčíková.

