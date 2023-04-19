Ecuador announces migration regularization process

the chancellor of Ecuador, Gustavo Manriquemet with representatives of international organizations and cooperating countries to assess progress in the process of regularization of migrants in Ecuador.

In the first phase of this regularization process, 47,874 visas have been delivered, reported the Foreign Ministry.

It was also noted that with the publication of the Executive Decree 698 In the Second Supplement of the Official Gazette No. 288 of April 12, 2023, foreign citizens who entered the Ecuador through official migration points and who are in an irregular migration situation, except for Venezuelan citizens who are contemplated in the first phase of the Regularization process, may obtain their Exception Temporary Residence Visa (VIRTE) from July 12, 2023.

Requirements to obtain certificate

In order to get the Certificate of Immigration Permanence and later the visa COOKINGforeigners must meet the following conditions:

have entered the Ecuador through regular immigration points, until September 16, 2022. Have completed the immigration permanence registration process before the Ministry of Interior. Not be considered a threat or risk to public safety or the structure of the Ecuadorian State.

He Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility within three months, counted from the publication of this Decree, it will issue the secondary regulations that include the necessary procedures and requirements for the implementation of the regularization process and will initiate the corresponding process.

Obtaining a visa valid for two years is accompanied by a migratory amnesty that will allow the Ministry of Interior eliminate the migratory absences for irregular stay established in article 170 numeral 2 of the Organic Law of Human Mobility.

Finally, the Foreign Ministry pointed out that the regularization process seeks to make visible people in human mobility, who have chosen Ecuador like your new home. In addition, it will promote the inclusion of this social group in the host communities.