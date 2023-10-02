Ecuador promotes regional discussion on access to safe surgeries

COUNTRY. –

The Vice President of the Republic, Alfredo Borrero Vega, led the round table “Challenges of surgical care in the Americas: Adoption of policies and implementation”, an activity organized at the Embassy of Ecuador that brought together strategic leaders of the Global Surgery and Health ecosystem Regional and global public.

For Ernesto Báscolo, head of the Primary Health Care and Integrated Service Provision Unit of the Pan American Health Organization, surgical care is not a complement, it is a backbone of health systems that impacts the economy and social well-being. He highlighted Ecuador’s progress in this matter: “It has developed protocols in numerous health institutions. This represents a guarantee that each step in the surgical process is carried out with the utmost caution and safety. Ensuring that each intervention is safe not only saves lives, but reinforces patient confidence in our health system. It is essential that these types of initiatives be replicated in the region,” he said.

Juan Pablo Uribe, global director of the Department of Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practices and the Global Financing Facility of the World Bank, agreed on the need to work on a regional standard that prioritizes patient safety and well-being; and, he highlighted Ecuador’s leadership to achieve this great objective.

In his speech, the Second President called on the Member States to support the initiative that Ecuador presented to the PAHO Executive Committee, this Friday, September 29, to include timely surgical access in the regional public agenda to build surgical systems. solids that guarantee universal health coverage. “Ecuador has taken the initiative to create a National Plan for Surgery, Obstetrics and Anesthesia. We are committed to strengthening our surgical systems and we firmly believe in unity of action in the Americas.”/El Telégrafo.