Ecuador requests cooperation from UNDP and IFC due to the El Niño phenomenon

CLIMATE

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, requested support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the mission of the Government to prepare Ecuador to face the El Niño phenomenon in the coming months.

The El Niño phenomenon in Ecuador is characterized by causing large floods.

Lasso expressed the need for international cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, health, water and agriculture during a meeting held in New York with UNDP administrator Achim Steiner.

This was stated in statements released by the Communications Secretariat of the Ecuadorian Presidency by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Gustavo Manrique, who accompanied the president at the meeting with the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón.

According to the estimates made so far in the Pacific Ocean, which registers an increase in temperature in a similar trend to other past El Niño episodes, the Government of Ecuador maintains that there is more than an 80% probability of a moderate event and 56% of a severe event.

