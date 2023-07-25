ChatGPT vs Bard: Which AI is Better? Expert gives answers

Moritz Kremb is an AI expert; tens of thousands of people follow him on Twitter, where he provides information on the subject. Moritz Kremb, Getty Images; Collage: Dominik Schmitt

With Bard, Google’s in-house artificial intelligence (AI) recently went online in Germany. It is intended to compete with OpenAI’s KI Chat GPT. It is available to everyone – only a Google account is required.

Google promises that Bard can boost both productivity and creativity. However, it is equally pointed out that the AI ​​is still in the “initial phase”. Anyone who has already tested the tool will be able to confirm this, because at first glance some of the answers seem stiff or even answer the question incorrectly.

