Home » ChatGPT vs Bard: Which AI is Better? Expert gives answers
Business

ChatGPT vs Bard: Which AI is Better? Expert gives answers

by admin
ChatGPT vs Bard: Which AI is Better? Expert gives answers

Moritz Kremb is an AI expert; tens of thousands of people follow him on Twitter, where he provides information on the subject. Moritz Kremb, Getty Images; Collage: Dominik Schmitt

With Bard, Google’s in-house artificial intelligence (AI) recently went online in Germany. It is intended to compete with OpenAI’s KI Chat GPT. It is available to everyone – only a Google account is required.

Google promises that Bard can boost both productivity and creativity. However, it is equally pointed out that the AI ​​is still in the “initial phase”. Anyone who has already tested the tool will be able to confirm this, because at first glance some of the answers seem stiff or even answer the question incorrectly.

read too

Researchers used Chat GPT when investing in stocks and achieved a 512 percent return – these were the specific prompts

See also  Here are the best jobs 2023, where well-being marries growth

You may also like

The IMF: global growth slightly up, services and...

“For us, Brexit was an absolute disaster”

The Unprecedented Jackpots: Powerball and Mega Millions Reach...

Six experts reveal how they would invest 10,000...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 25th. Beijing promises stimuli,...

Electric planes: fly with the flow

Banks: credit crunch, sharply declining loan demand

Small cars: Only four models under 15,000 euros...

Africa: peer dialogue on migration and development started...

Technology Sector Empowers Hong Kong Stocks as Hang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy