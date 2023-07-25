Korian Foundation Award 2023 for queer-sensitive Agaplesion Markus Diakonie gGmbH

Munich – This year, the Korian Foundation Award for diversity and respect in care goes to the AGAPLESION SCHWANTHALER CARRÉE of the AGAPLESION MARKUS DIAKONIE in Frankfurt. The facility impressed with a concept that also focuses on queer seniors and employees. The prize will be awarded as a German care prize in the diversity and respect category by the Korian Foundation for care and dignified aging on September 28, 2023 as part of the German Care Day in Berlin and is endowed with prize money of 2,000 euros.

Elisabeth Scharfenberg, Board Member of the Korian Foundation: “Queerness in old age is a topic that many people don’t have on their radar screens. Perhaps also because it is about older people whose alleged difference was still being prosecuted until 1994. Luckily that’s different today. And yet many tend to think of younger target groups when they think of LGBTQI+. We at the Korian Foundation therefore welcome all the more that the AGAPLESION MARKUS DIAKONIE with his project Diversity: Tolerance for diverse life plans in the Schwanthaler Carrée dedicated to this topic and has developed a care concept that explicitly focuses on the care of LGBTQI+ people. But not only that: the residents and the nursing team are of different origins and have different religious affiliations. And all under one roof. We think: An exemplary institution that encourages other institutions to do the same.”

The AGAPLESION MARKUS DIAKONIE is pleased about the award, which is a recognition of their work: “There are many employees who belong to the LGBTIQ community, and a large number have a migration history. In the past, there were also many residents and their relatives who fit into the diversity. Above all, with the project we want to professionally process what we already live anyway – for example with regard to discrimination-sensitive language, but also how to deal with the topic overall,” says Cornelia Sciborski, nursing service manager.

Tom Dörr, Diversity Officer of the house, adds: “In the implementation of our project, I orientated myself strongly towards the concept of the acceptance of the lifestyle of AIDS support. In addition to charity, this was an important part of our value compass, because after all, promoting and recognizing diversity is true charity.”

With the Korian Foundation Award, the Korian Foundation encourages sponsors and organizations to get involved in diversity and to develop appropriate care concepts. Care providers who are already diversity-sensitive or who are on the way could apply.

About the Korian Foundation for Care and Aging Gracefully

Established in 2020, the non-profit Korian Foundation for Nursing and Graceful Aging aims to promote the development of elderly care and healthcare, as well as education, training and science and research in the field of nursing and medicine. The focus is on nursing staff, for whom offers are developed that strengthen their physical and mental health. In this way, those in need of care are also taken into account. Dignity, recognition and respect for all sides – that is the holistic motto of the foundation. Further information on the Korian Foundation Award can be found here:

