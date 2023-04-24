Ecuador, runner-up South American Sub – 17





The Ecuadorian under-17 soccer team was one step away from the South American title in the final match of the hexagonal played at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium this Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Despite having delivered on the field and having moved the fans, the team failed to overcome the tie against Venezuela and finished in second place in the standings.

The match began with an emotional national anthem and was followed by absolute control of possession by the Ecuadorian National Team.

Team leader Kendry Páez moved the ball back and forth, while wingers Aimar Govea and Kenny Arroyo excelled at reaching the end line to cross.

After a difficult first half, Ecuador opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half, when Kendry Páez scored after a rebound left by Venezuelan goalkeeper Jorge Sánchez.

The joy in the stands was immense, but it was short-lived as Junior Colina of Venezuela equalized the score in the 73rd minute. The Ecuadorian National Team desperately searched for the winning goal until the end, but could not change the result.

Despite the sadness for not having achieved the title, the Ecuadorian National Team received the recognition and consolation of the fans who applauded and cheered for the great effort made.

With this result, Ecuador finished in second place with 11 points, behind champion Brazil, who obtained 13 points.

Lineups

In terms of lineups, the Ecuadorian team was conformed by Cristhian Loor (goalkeeper); Ivis David, Jair Collahuazo, Elkin Ruiz and Jesus Polo (defence); Jairo Reyes, Rooney Troy and Kendry Paez (fliers); Aimar Govea, Allen Obando and Kenny Arroyo, while Venezuela played with Jorge Sanchez (goalkeeper); Santiago Silva, Jose Correa and Rai Hidalgo (defenses); David Martinez, Juan Arango, Joshua Perdomo, Miguel Vegas and Angel Borgo (fliers); Emmanuel Melendez and Mayken Gonzalez (forwards).