Government opposition, took to the streets again

Those citizens who consider that the current government does not represent them and that it has also been committing insults in substantive decisions such as the issue of reforms, the increase in gasoline and the high inflation that the country is currently facing.

#ALaCalle22A was the hashtag with which they promoted the mobilization initiative through social networks. In fact, the demonstration was scheduled in several cities in the country, including in cities of Colombians residing abroad, such as New York.

However, in cities such as Pereira, the accompaniment was perhaps not as expected, according to Ana Medina, spokeswoman for Risaralda en Marcha, “maybe there was a lack of greater dissemination or also the fact that it was a working day for many, I still think that we did well , many merchants have been joining our cause because for them it is not a secret that things are not so good, inputs and raw materials are through the roof, this misrule comes from affront to affront”.

signature collection

One of the central activities that took place during the day was a process of collecting signatures with which citizens claim that the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, be removed from their posts, this following a response issued by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and in which a criminal proceeding was initiated against the two officials through this mechanism of citizen participation, with which it seeks to press the motion of censure by Congress of the Republic.

Another of the situations for which many of the citizens expressed disagreement is the fact that the Government wants to take ‘art and part’ in the process of raising children, since they consider that in said process only parents and teachers are who should have interference with infants. Phrases like “I didn’t raise my son, that’s why Colombia is an orphan” were seen on the streets.

Opinion

Alonso Cardona

Citizen

“At the country level, people are seen to be discontent, one who is a merchant talks to many people and everyone is dissatisfied with the Government, we know that gasoline has risen 42%, food has risen 50% for the most part, Another point is that in the health and labor reform an important point does not appear, such as knowing who covers work, maternity or permanent disabilities are points that are outside, that point has to be discussed because as it goes they are going to download them directly to the businessmen”.