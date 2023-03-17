CONMEBOL.

Conmebol defined the match schedule for the 2026 United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup Qualifiers. Ecuador will debut as a visitor against Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Carlos Gruezo fight for the ball during the World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar, on October 8, 2020. / Primicias ec

The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will begin in September 2023 and end in September 2025. Six games will be played in 2023, six more in 2024 and the last six in 2025.

For this World Cup, six Conmebol countries will qualify directly, while the seventh will play an intercontinental playoff, which will be played in March 2026. The order of the matches will be the same as in the previous Qualifiers. Therefore, Ecuador will debut as a visitor against Argentina and will culminate at home against the ‘albicelestes’.

The 2026 World Cup will have a new format, 48 teams will play divided into 12 groups of four teams each, of which the first two and the eight best third-placed teams will qualify to advance to a round of 16 phase. The first match of the Ecuadorian team will be in September 2023 at the stadium