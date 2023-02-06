In favor of the education of children and young people in the district, the ombudsman’s office in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office continue to make some observations together with the Secretary of Education of Santa Marta. The main point is to ensure and protect the right to education of children and young people, taking into account that these are extremely important and fundamental issues, among them, they mentioned the School Food Program (PAE), teacher recruitment, language support, infrastructure of district educational institutions, among others.

“At that time of return to classes we are in the verification of all those commitments that were worked during the previous term·”, mentioned Edward Orozco, District representative.

Next, he stated that they continue to have some difficulties in the number of teachers, in the administrative staff, they are still waiting for the hiring by the district.

Also, monitoring of the (PAE) School Food Program was carried out, due to the irregularities that have been presented in relation to the issue, both with the bidding process and the execution.

“In the oversight office they found a bit of discomfort because on several occasions they requested the initiation of sanctioning proceedings for non-compliance and all the reports they presented were archived by the administration.” Said Antonio Peralta, Secretary of Education.