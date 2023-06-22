Eid advance to farmers from Kayseri Şeker – Current News

Kayseri SugarKayseri, Sivas, Yozgatto 15,696 contracted farmers registered in 21 Regional Directorates in Nevşehir and Tokat Provinces. Eid-al-Adha made the advance payment.

Payments made in the form of 20 TL / TON were deposited into the accounts of the farmers.

Area to the economywhich contributes significantly to the country’s agriculture and is sensitive about the timely support of producers. Kayseri Sugar, Eid-al-Adha He made his farmer smile again in order to make them feel comfortable.

“Our priority is always the happiness and well-being of our farmers.”

Expressing on every platform that meeting the needs of its producers comes first, Kayseri Hüseyin Akay, Chairman of the Board of the Beet Growers Cooperativegave the following comments on the subject:

‘per TON A total of 65 million 433 thousand TL, which will be 20 TL. Eid-al-Adha The advance has been deposited into the bank accounts of our farmers as of today. As we have always stated, we, as Kayseri Şeker, have made it our duty to meet the needs of the farmer before their sweat dries, and our priority is always the happiness and welfare of our farmers.

Emphasizing that as Kayseri Şeker, they play an active role at every stage of production and always stand by the producer and the producer, Kayseri Beetroot Hüseyin Akay, Chairman of the Board of Planters Cooperative; “We, after the beet seeds met the ground, to the factory to our farmers during the period until the delivery; fertilizer advance, seed advance, anchor advance, irrigation advance, holiday advance, dismantling advance, diesel advanceWe will always continue to support the farmers with regular and daily payments under the name of planting and medicine advances. “said.

“Let them spend it”

Celebrating Eid-al-Adha of all farmers President Akay; “Kayseri Sugar Always your production and will continue to be with the manufacturer. Our farmers receive their holiday advances Let them spend it in abundance and blessings,” he said.

Click for Other Current News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

