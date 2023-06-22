Home » Monumental traffic jam after serious accident in Puente Aranda
News

Monumental traffic jam after serious accident in Puente Aranda

by admin
Monumental traffic jam after serious accident in Puente Aranda

This Thursday, June 22, a road accident occurred in the town of Puente Aranda after a collision between a truck, a car and a motorcycle that affected mobility, leaving a monumental traffic jam.

The events occurred at the height of the NQS with 2nd street in the north-south direction around 6:20 in the morning, where minutes later Transit was present to verify what had happened and ambulances to attend to the injured drivers.

The authorities asked those who moved through this sector to take alternate routes to avoid the traffic jam:

“Due to a multiple road accident in the NQS with Calle 2, in the North – South direction, the following alternate routes are suggested: take Calle 6 to the West and continue along the crossroad 42 to the South,” they mentioned through their Twitter account.

However, around 7:45 in the morning, the vehicles that were blocking the passage were removed from the road, allowing mobility and circulation in this part of the city.

See also  CDC: The first case of Omicron variant BA.5 imported into Shanghai, China, the mutation effect is generally mild-IT and Health

You may also like

Europe and drugs: the 2023 report

The G4 faces an extension in the nomination...

Less than 30% of older adults have a...

Georgensgmuend | Truck driver fatally injured

The risks of primitive pragmatism

This is how the fight for the four...

Market report: Where is the DAX bottoming out?

Waqarabad district: More than 1 kg ganja seized...

Banco de la República and MinTIC sign important...

Traveling with a dog or cat: what you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy