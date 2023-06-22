Monumental traffic jam after serious accident in Puente Aranda

This Thursday, June 22, a road accident occurred in the town of Puente Aranda after a collision between a truck, a car and a motorcycle that affected mobility, leaving a monumental traffic jam.

The events occurred at the height of the NQS with 2nd street in the north-south direction around 6:20 in the morning, where minutes later Transit was present to verify what had happened and ambulances to attend to the injured drivers.

The authorities asked those who moved through this sector to take alternate routes to avoid the traffic jam:

“Due to a multiple road accident in the NQS with Calle 2, in the North – South direction, the following alternate routes are suggested: take Calle 6 to the West and continue along the crossroad 42 to the South,” they mentioned through their Twitter account.

However, around 7:45 in the morning, the vehicles that were blocking the passage were removed from the road, allowing mobility and circulation in this part of the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

