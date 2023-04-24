Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Tandoor along with Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Fitr, thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers in both Eidgahs.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in the Tandoor with Tazak Wahitsham

Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers in both Eidgahs

MLC Mahendra Reddy and MLA Rohit Reddy reached the Eidgah and congratulated them

Tandoor.23 / April

(Sahar News.com / Representative)

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and grandeur in Tandoor town of Waqarabad district of Telangana state. 40 Beating the scorching heat of degree temperatures 29 Completion of fasting, 30 Fasting in the morning after performing the fivefold prayers, worship, austerities, hardships, dhikr and adhkar, zakat, fitrah, almsgiving, charity and other rights. 7 Since morning, thousands of Muslims, dressed in colorful clothes, were moving towards the Eid-gah with enthusiasm from different places of the city and the surrounding areas. was

” The spiritual scene of offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah Genghispur Road and Eidgah Jamiat Ahl Hadith Hyderabad Road “

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, more than 30 Under the leadership of Mufti Syed Shakeel Ahmad Qasmi, President of Qasim Uloom Tandoor, under the scorching heat of the sun, thousands of Muslims walked with great humility and discipline. 9 In the morning, while performing the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, he prostrated before God and listened to the Eid sermon with peace and contentment, keeping the intensity of the scorching sun above the threshold. Later, Mufti Syed Shakeel Ahmed Qasmi performed fasting, worship and repentance during the month of Ramadan. He prayed for acceptance, complete faith, sincere faith and Islamic morals, unity in the Ummah, strength to the people of faith, wisdom and thoughtfulness.

Mufti Syed Shakeel Ahmed Qasmi has asked Allah for the exaltation of Islam and Muslims in the world, for the strengthening of national unity and peace in the country, for the protection of the lives, property, honor and dignity of Muslims throughout the country, diseases, hardships, poverty and He made a pitiful prayer for the relief of the Muslims troubled by other problems and urged the Muslims to keep the mosques occupied by continuing their worship and sports even after the month of Ramadan and strengthen the unity in their ranks.

The best arrangements were made in the Eidgah by the Eidgah Committee under the supervision of President Eidgah and Graveyard Committee Tandoor Muhammad Yusuf Khan. While like every year, the owner of SOF Ambulance Service Muhammad Nazir Ahmed offered syrup to all the worshipers at the Eidgah. was arranged.

MLC and former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy, Member of Assembly Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy and other leaders greeted Muslims in a canopy installed near the Eidgah Maidan. And the social leaders were humbled by Sherkhurma. Speaking on this occasion, MLC and MLA said that Chief Minister KCR and the Telangana government are engaged in the welfare of Muslims. At the same time, he will provide all possible support for the further development of Eidgah. On this occasion, Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy assured that approval of land for graveyards on Hyderabad Road and in Ancient Tandoor will be ensured.

On this occasion, member Telangana BC Commission Shabhapradh Patel, President District Libraries Raju Gaur, President Agricultural Market Committee Vithal Naik, President Eidgah and Graveyard Committee Muhammad Yusuf Khan, President Tandoor Town BRSMA Naeem Afo, Former President Tandoor Town TRS. Abdul Rauf, Ameer Administrator Muhammad Khurshid Hussain, President Muslim Welfare Association Syed Kamal Athar, President Majlis Ittehadul Muslimin Abdul Hadi Shahri, Majlisi Floor Leader of the Municipality Syed Sajid Ali, BRS leaders and former President of the Municipality P. Lakshmardi, Patlaula Narasimlu, Srinivas Chari, former member Zilla Parishad Bashirabad Rakesh Maharaj, Town Congress President and Municipal Member Parbhakar Gaur, CPI Leaders Janardhan Reddy, Mrs. Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, Muhammad Khalid Saifullah, Ghulam Mustafa Patel, Muhammad Pashaha Qureshi, Khalilullah Sharif and other leaders were present.

On the other hand, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered in the modern Eid-gah of Jamiat Ahl-Hadith on Hyderabad Road at 7:30 in the morning under the leadership of Maulana Muhammad Khalil-ur-Rehman Mohammadi with great humility and discipline. He listened with peace and satisfaction. Later, he offered a pitiful prayer. Here too, a large number of children of Tawheed and daughters of the nation offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in separate corners with humility. MLC and former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy, Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy and other leaders reached Eidgah Ahl Hadith and offered Eid greetings.

On this occasion, President Eidgah Jamiat Ahl Hadith Abdullah Mujahidi, Amir Jamiat Ahl Hadith District Waqarabad Maulana Nazir Ahmad Jamee, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Jamee Khazan Zilla Jamiat Ahl Hadith, President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor Syed Kamal Athar, Maulana Sohail Ahmad Amri, Maulana Shakeel Ahmad Umri, Former President Town TR S. Abdul Rauf, President Town BRSMA Naeem Afo, Jamiat Ahl Hadith officials MA Sattar Mujahidi (Golkonda), Abdul Rehman Mujahidi, former district member RTA Muhammad Javed, former member of the municipality Muhammad Irfan, members Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmadnaz, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Basit Ali (Royal Medical), Syed Masood Ahmed, Shakur Khan and others were present.

