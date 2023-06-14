Eight binomials registered with the CNE for the elections

Eight applications to nominate candidates for the Presidency of Ecuador have delivered the National Electoral Council (CNE), a few hours before the end of midnight this Tuesday, the registration stage for the early general elections on August 20.

The deadline for the application registration stage ends at 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday (04:59 GMT on Wednesday) and almost two hours before the process ends, the CNE had registered the withdrawal of applications for eight of the eight expected applications. .

A latest CNE report specified that 100 percent of the presidential pairings (candidates for president and vice president in electoral formula or in tandem), which had been announced by the political movements after the primaries, had already withdrawn their registration applications.

After completing this Tuesday the registration stage of the presidential binomial, The CNE will open a period to review the applications in order to verify that none of the applicants incurs in any of the established legal prohibitions.

If this is the case, the political movements could change the contested candidate within a period that must end on August 6, when the CNE plans to start the printing phase of the ballot papers.

binomials

After the primaries of the political groups, the pairings made up of the activist had been announced Yaku Pérez in electoral formula with Nory Pinedafor the alliance between the movements Democracia Sí, Unidad Popular and the Ecuadorian Socialist Party.

Also the binomial between Luisa González and Andrés Arauzby the Citizen Revolution movement (led by former president Rafael Correa, fugitive in Belgium after being ultimately convicted of corruption); and the one of Xavier Hervas and Luz Marina Vegafrom the CHALLENGE group.

In addition, the binomial between the entrepreneur Jan Tópic and journalist Diana Jácome, by the Christian Social Party; that of the businessman Otto Sonnenholzner and Erika Paredesfor the alliance between the SUMA and Avanza movements.

Likewise, the pairing made up of Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea Gonzalezof the Build movement; Bolivar Armijos with Linda Romero, from the group Amigo; and the businessman Daniel Noboa with Verónica Abadby the National Democratic Alliance (ADN).

Process

The CNE also reported that regarding the registration of candidates for the legislative elections, it has delivered 5 applications for parliamentary candidates by national constituency, out of 12 planned, within two hours to complete the process.

Also 209 applications for registration for candidates for legislators by constituency of provinces and abroad, of 414 expected according to the primaries.

The anticipated presidential elections will have their first round on August 20 and, if necessary, a second round will be held on October 15 between the two candidates with the most votes for the Presidency.

The elected authorities will complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the “cross death” decreed last May by the current president, Guillermo Lasso, who chose to dissolve the National Assembly (Parliament) and force this electoral appointment when the Legislature was preparing to debate and vote on his removal. EFE

The correísmo couple, Andres Arauz and Luisa González, in the registration of their candidacy, on June 13, 2023, hours after Arauz denounced that González was the victim of a tear gas attack by the Police.

Quito, Monday June 12, 2023. The Presidential Pair Yaku Pérez and Nory Pineda, register their candidacy for the next elections in the National Electoral Council. Photos Rolando Enriquez/API

The candidate for the presidency Fernando Villavicencio (c), arrives today, to register his candidacy for the presidency of Ecuador, which will take place on August 20, 2023, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/Jose Jacome

Quito, Monday June 12, 2023. The presidential binomial Xavier Hervas-Luz Marina Vega, register their candidacy for the upcoming elections in the National Electoral Council. Photos: Rolando Enriquez/API

Topić and Jácome register their candidacy Photo: Twitter @dianajacome

Quito June 10, 2023. Registration of candidacy of Otto Sonnenholzner DANIEL MOLINEROS / API

Bolivar Armijos.

Daniel Noboa and Veronica Abad.