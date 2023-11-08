El Paso County Prosecutor’s Office Shuts Down Illicit Massage Business in Violation of Texas Law

Chen Massage Shuttered Following Allegations of Illegal Activity

The El Paso County Prosecutor’s Office has taken decisive action in the fight against alleged illicit massage businesses in violation of Texas law. In a petition filed by the Prosecutor’s Office, Chen Massage has been temporarily shut down after an investigation uncovered multiple alleged violations of the Texas Occupations Code.

According to the investigation conducted by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) and the El Paso Police Department’s Vice Unit, Chen Massage was found to not be licensed by the TDLR, employed unlicensed massage therapists, and allowed sexual contact on the premises. These violations led to the closure of the establishment.

Surveillance operations carried out by the El Paso County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that only male individuals were observed entering the business. Additionally, employees at Chen Massage were found to be unlicensed, and one employee had a prior conviction for promoting prostitution in Travis County.

The County Attorney’s Office first became aware of allegations against Chen Massage in September 2023 and subsequent investigations only served to bolster those claims, leading to the decisive action taken by the Prosecutor’s Office.

County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal emphasized the commitment to protecting the community from establishments that engage in illegal activities and exploit vulnerable individuals. “We will not tolerate businesses that operate outside the boundaries of the law and endanger the well-being of our community,” she stated. “We will take decisive action against companies that engage in illegal activities.”

The El Paso County Prosecutor’s Office is urging residents to report any suspicious or illegal activity related to massage establishments to the appropriate authorities, reinforcing the commitment to stamping out illegal businesses in the area.