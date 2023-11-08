Honduras Braces for Potential Hurricane as San Pedro Sula and Surrounding Areas Remain on Red Alert

San Pedro Sula

The departments of Islas de la Bahía, Cortés, Santa Bárbara, and Copán will remain under red alert for another 24 hours, as reported today by the Secretariat for National Risk and Contingency Management (Copeco).

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will continue under yellow alert. The rains continue to cause damage and thousands of people have been affected.

The alert will be in effect from five in the afternoon today, Tuesday. In addition, the municipalities of El Progreso, Santa Rita, and El Negrito, in the department of Yoro; to the Ramal del Tigre in Tela, Atlántida, remain on red alert. The floods of the Ulúa and Chamelecón rivers continue to increase.

The afternoon of next Monday, November 13th, 2023, on the coasts of Honduras, a hurricane could form.

This was confirmed by the Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) to Diario LA PRENSA.

“It is a system that could become a tropical storm and then a hurricane,” explained Walter Aguilar, an expert from Cenaos.

Likewise, he added that it would not be until next Monday afternoon for this phenomenon to become a hurricane.

“We are monitoring it, but we cannot know what magnitude it will be because it has not even developed winds,” Aguilar said.

This phenomenon is gaining strength north of Cape Gracias a Dios.

