Dhe interest in forests has increased in recent years, and the prices for land have risen accordingly. In 2021, one hectare cost an average of almost 13,000 euros. Germany is very rich in trees: around a third of the country is forested, half of this area belongs to around two million private owners. Insurers estimate that only about 15 percent of these are insured. In the event of damage, there is a risk of considerable financial burdens or even existential risks.