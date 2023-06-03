Home » Smuggler vehicle with 17 refugees lands in Taubenheim on the Spree
Smuggler vehicle with 17 refugees lands in Taubenheim on the Spree

Smuggler vehicle with 17 refugees lands in Taubenheim on the Spree

On Friday, a smuggler vehicle with 17 boys and men who had fled Syria crashed on the B178 near Taubenheim. Seven of them minors. As the federal police MDR SACHSEN announced, six people were injured. The rescue service first took her to the hospitals in Bautzen and Ebersbach. One of the smugglers, a 30-year-old Syrian, was arrested at the scene of the accident.

A second alleged smuggler aged 17 ran away immediately after the accident. Apparently, he quickly got help from family members. A few hours later, the man was picked up in a car about 20 kilometers from the scene of the accident near Halbendorf. As a spokesman for the federal police said to MDR SACHSEN, he was sitting in the vehicle with other people with a migration background.

According to the current state of knowledge of the federal police, the people were family members who brought dry clothes to the almost undressed, completely soaked man. According to the federal police, the 17-year-old confessed and admitted to being the passenger of the smuggler’s vehicle.

On Saturday afternoon, the two men will be brought before the magistrate at the Görlitz district court. He will check whether pre-trial detention is ordered.

