The country records 12 days without facing deaths from COVID-19, maintaining the same trend as the month of February that ended with zero fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health.

The MINSAL reported that on Sunday, March 12, there were no deaths from the disease on a national scale. El Salvador continues the positive trend in terms of days without deaths from coronavirus.

The authorities continue with the strategies to combat the disease, such as community screening and vaccination campaigns. These results show the effective management that the Government, through the Ministry of Health, has carried out in terms of containing the pandemic.