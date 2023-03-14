After the rumors about the extension of the SPID, the statements of the Minister for Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo also arrived, on the occasion of the meeting held in Naples as part of the “Let’s make Italy simple” tour.

The Government representative highlighted how “SPID is one of the realities available to our country” and that together with the Electronic Identity Card it is in the hands of 34 million Italians.

Pending the implementation of the EU Digital Wallet, i.e. the European tool for managing national identities which will facilitate the exchange of documents at European level, Italy will continue to use these two systems for identification. “Spid and Cia are two realities that exist and that we use. Then I think we have to move towards a digital identity tool that is unique and valid not only in Italy but beyond the Italian borders, in Europe. This is the aspiration on which we must work, and we are working on it: there are functions of the State, the Agid agency, which is working on these issues, but until we have something better we hold on to Spid and Cie which are two realities that are consolidating” said Zangrillo.

The farewell to SPID has already been talked about for a few months, but following the meeting held at Palazzo Chigi with Undersecretary Alessio Butti the hypothesis seems to be moving away.