El Salvador could not beat Martinique

El Salvador and Martinique tied 0-0 in the match corresponding to date 4 of group A of the CONCACAF – Nations League 2023-24 tournament.

Although El Salvador surpassed Martinique in possession of the ball throughout the match (59%), they failed to add points and only managed to tie.

Jonathan Rivierez had a great performance. The Martinique defender was important for rejecting 6 dangerous balls.

Isaac Portillo also stood out. The El Salvador defender was important for rejecting 4 dangerous balls.

Many fouls during the game have forced the game to be stopped constantly. There were several reprimands: Bryan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana, Carlo Rabathaly and Rudy Clavel.

The coach of El Salvador, Rubén De La Barrera, presented a 4-4-2 tactical layout with Tomás Romero in goal; Bryan Tamacas, Isaac Portillo, Rudy Clavel and Walmer Martínez on the defensive line; Jefferson Valladares, Narciso Orellana, Amando Moreno and Christian Martínez in the middle; and Mayer Gil and Brayan Gil in attack.

For its part, Marc Collat’s team came out with a 3-5-2 tactical layout with Yannis Clementia between the three sticks; Florent Poulolo, Jonathan Rivierez and Damien Dussaut in defense; Joris Moutachy, Andy Marny, Kevin Appin, Norman Grelet and Mathis Priam in midfield; and Johnny Marajo and Brighton Labeau up front.

Drew Fischer was the referee chosen for the match at the Jorge Mágico González National Stadium.

