Glen – I Can See No Evil – Album Review

Glen – I Can See No Evil
Origin: Berlin / Athens
Release: 20.10.2023
Label: Sound Effect Records
Duration: 47:38
Genre: Progressive Rock / Krautrock
At least spatially the two protagonists of the Greek-German duo could Glen be no further apart. Musically, the two protagonists from Berlin and Athens complement each other excellently, as they did on the first two albums PULL! and CRACK turned out.
And also the new work I Can See No Evil clearly conveys what brilliant deeds a duo is capable of when a film composer like this Stegmeier and a filmmaker like Ampelakiotou embark on musical journeys.
In contrast to the previous works, the music here just flows. The songs rarely come out of their own accord. Rather, the actors use different, varied figures and fragments, which the duo repeat in enriched or reduced form and are accompanied by swelling chords. It is precisely this means of increasing tension that sometimes gives the songs the kick they need.
The flowing song structures are perfectly complemented by a post-rock rhythm section and occasional guitar solos. I Can See No Evil considers evil not only in an ethical or personal form, but even more so in a political form. Anyone who is currently watching the news doesn’t know where to place more evil.
On the other hand, musically, the record is quite peaceful, as in Polymorphinethat you HERE can see. The songs are also richly arranged, as is the case, which is over ten minutes long Neos Kosmos. The actors solo in a more or less varied manner using occasionally changing melodic and rhythm figures. This is how to do it Glen to avoid boredom along the entire length of the disc.
Herbaceous post rock with lots of subtleties
It is also worth mentioning that I Can See No Evillike its predecessor, from the producer legend MACK was mixed. Yes, exactly the MACK, that one too Queen has produced. The production and the mix can therefore be given very good marks. The album sounds warm and yet sharp and transparent.
Particularly Stegmeier was allowed to let his creativity run wild with the effects. Interesting percussive and electronic effects can be located at any time, so it’s fun to discover them.
Conclusion
With the third album I Can See No Evil the multinational duo succeeds Glen a wonderfully herbaceous post rock record with many subtleties worth discovering. 9 / 10
Line Up
Wilhelm Stegmeier – keyboards, composition
Eleni Ampelakiotou – Gitarren
Lucia Martinez – drums, percussion
Achim Faerber – drums, percussion
Roland Feinaeugle – Bass
Tracklist
01. Paradigm
02. Anthem
03. Polymorphine
04. Neos Kosmos
05. In The Midday Sun
06. Strike
