E-scooter Joyor Y8-S in the test: Extreme range, fat tires, slim price

The Joyor Y8-S is an e-scooter for rough terrain. Its thick 10-inch tires, together with the suspension on the front and rear wheels, should qualify it for off-road use. It reminds us of the Eleglide D1 (test report) in terms of its appearance and features – but, unlike this, it is road legal.

If you are looking for the ultimate off-road e-scooter at an entry-level price, you should take a look at the Eleglide D1 Master (test report). It has two motors, great suspension and a very large battery. However, it is not street legal. Also good, but without ABE approval, is the extremely fast Kugoo Kirin G3 (test report). The premium e-scooter IO Hawk Legend (test report) shows that even if it is street legal, it can go over hill and dale.

What’s particularly exciting about the Joyor Y8-S is its price. Despite the mammoth battery, good suspension and powerful motor, it usually costs around 720 euros. However, if you act quickly, you can save a lot. Because Geekmaxi reduces the price of the Joyor Y8-S with the voucher code 4VUxBP8D for a short time to 639 euros. Anyone who buys from Amazon currently pays 719 euros.

If you want to know which e-scooter is the best, you should take a look at our regularly updated list of the best e-scooters.

Optics & workmanship



The Joyor Y8-S comes to the buyer almost completely pre-assembled in a box. Only the display with index finger grip needs to be mounted on the handlebars using two screws. The handlebars are variable in height. The Joyor Y8-S is also suitable for taller drivers – the maximum payload is 120 kilograms. Disadvantage of the height adjustability: The cables run quite far down into the handlebars, which looks a bit untidy. The running board of the e-scooter is not very long, but it is extremely wide. The rear mudguard is made of plastic and looks as if it could break with a bold step.

Visually, the Joyor Y8-S is quite impressive. This is mainly due to the wide tires, the clearly visible suspension and the robust construction. You won’t find any color elements on the off-road e-scooter – shades of gray and black predominate here.

If you fold the e-scooter, which weighs around 26 kilograms, its dimensions are reduced from 120 × 57 × 119 centimeters to 1150 × 21 × 38 centimeters. This is extremely compact. The Joyor Y8-S achieves this, among other things, by allowing the handlebars to retract and the handles on the handlebars to fold down. The e-scooter also fits in small trunks or under the seat of the S-Bahn.

Links



The handles are ergonomically shaped and correspondingly comfortable. On the left side, next to the brake handle for the rear mechanical disc brake, there is also a stylish integrated bell and a button for controlling the light. The front light is bright, but is only about 30 centimeters above the ground. This negatively affects visibility. The taillight is also connected to the power circuit and is located directly above the insurance license plate. It does not light up when braking.

On the left side of the handlebar next to the brake is the display with an index finger grip for controlling the motor. Even if the classic thumb grip is more common on e-scooters, an index finger grip has advantages. This means your fingers tire less quickly on longer journeys. However, there is a problem with the Joyor Y8-S. Only with a little practice is it possible to first accelerate and then operate the brake handle with the same hand.

The round and colored OLED display is easy to read even in direct sunlight. Among other things, it shows the current speed, the selected support level, the remaining capacity of the battery in five bars and optionally the trip kilometers, the total kilometers or the time traveled. The electric scooter does not support an app. We also look in vain for a turn signal. However, these can be retrofitted for a few euros. Find out more in our accessories & tuning guide for e-scooters: indicators, smart locks, GPS trackers, etc.

Drive



The Joyor Y8-S comes with a mechanical disc brake on the front and rear wheels. When braking, the engine brake is always activated. The e-scooter performed well in the brake test. With a little tact we come to a quick stop. However, the brakes are not necessarily suitable for beginners. When you brake hard, the front wheel can lock up and slip. This can lead to serious falls. We strongly recommend wearing a helmet. Find out more in our Top 5 list: The best smart bicycle helmets with indicators, Bluetooth & music in the test.

The 500 watt motor of the Joyor Y8-S is located in the rear wheel and is powerful. He manages to push us up our test hills with ease. However, it is noticeable that it needs a few meters before it develops its full power.

The ride itself is pleasant thanks to the good suspension. The suspension on the front wheel has a large stroke and is damped. We also like the double cylinder suspension on the rear wheel. In combination with the thick off-road tires on the 10-inch wheels, it is no problem with the Joyor Y8-S to drive across a meadow, a field path or trails. Curbs are not a problem either up or down. But even if the suspension is good, it cannot keep up with that of the Eleglide D1 Master (test report). The suspension has one disadvantage: the handlebar is not firmly connected to the running board and therefore appears slightly spongy.

The battery is the highlight of the Joyor Y8-S. It has an incredibly high capacity of 1248 watt hours. We have never had an e-scooter with a higher capacity in our editorial office. This puts the Joyor Y8-S confidently at the top of our list of e-scooters with the largest battery.

According to Joyor, the Y8-S should travel 55 to 75 kilometers on one battery charge. In fact, we consider this figure to be realistic given a driver weight of around 80 kilograms, warm weather and city traffic. The included power adapter requires at least eight hours to fully charge.

Preis



The Joyor Y8-S normally costs around 719 euros on Amazon. Anyone who buys from Geekmaxi can save a lot. For a limited time, the price is reduced after entering the voucher code 4VUxBP8D to 639 euros. There are no additional shipping costs, it is shipped from a European warehouse.

Conclusion



The Joyor Y8-S is a real board. There is hardly any other e-scooter around 700 euros that offers more and is still street legal. What’s particularly striking is the enormous battery capacity, with a range of 50 kilometers not being a problem at all, and significantly higher ranges are even possible under certain circumstances. The solid workmanship and good suspension are also pleasing. The folding mechanism is also worth mentioning. Thanks to the retractable handlebar and folding handlebars, there is hardly an e-scooter that is more compact. Add to that the powerful engine, the thick tires, the good display and the decent brakes.

What we don’t like is that the index finger grip for the accelerator and the brake lever are too close together. Premium functions such as an indicator or an app are also missing. If you can ignore that, the Joyor Y8-S is an off-road capable e-scooter with a massive range at a reasonable price.

