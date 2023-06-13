This e-scooter is our price-performance tip: Leqismart A11 in the test

Ever heard of the e-scooter brand Leqismart? No? We neither. never mind Leqismart is one of the few Chinese e-scooter manufacturers that sells electric scooters with ABE road approval. This means that they are allowed to drive legally on the road in Germany – provided they have the appropriate insurance sticker.

The Leqismart A11 tested here is really cheap at around 400 euros. If you still buy in June 2023, you can get it using the voucher code BGTSHD001 at Banggood (purchase link) even for 360 euros, shipped from Europe. This is the cheapest price we found in our research. Anyone who buys from Amazon (purchase link) pays 400 euros.

design and processing



As with most e-scooters, the structure is extremely uncomplicated. Basically, only the handlebars have to be fixed with four screws using the tool provided. Then fully charge the battery, stick on the insurance number plate and off you go. We strongly recommend wearing a helmet (guide).

The Leqismart A11 is predominantly grey/black. Its curved shape gives it a dynamic appearance. The brand name is written in large white letters on the handlebars. Visually, the A11 is unobtrusive, almost minimalist. We like that.

There are also no obvious defects in terms of workmanship. The handlebars are tight and don’t wobble. Thanks to the rubber coating, the running board offers acceptable grip. The rear area is also forgiving if you put your foot on it while driving. The e-scooter weighs around 16.5 kilograms and is approved for a maximum payload of 100 kilograms. That excludes heavier riders. The A11 is protected against splash water according to IPX5.

The folding mechanism is easy to use. All the driver has to do is flip the safety lever at the lower end of the steering rod, fold the steering rod backwards and slide it into the eyelet provided. So you can lift it on the handlebar and carry it up a flight of stairs.

Handlebar, display & light



The handlebars, which are not particularly wide, appear tidy. On the left is the brake handle with a stylishly integrated bell, on the right is the thumb lever for acceleration. This can be operated without much effort, so the thumb should not be put under too much strain even on longer journeys. The handles are rubberized and big enough.

The display, which is unusually large for this price category and easy to read even in direct sunlight, is located in the middle above the on/off switch. Among other things, it shows the selected support level, the current speed and the remaining capacity of the battery in five bars. There is no app.

The only button on the e-scooter also controls the support level and the front and rear lights. The front light is smartly integrated and sufficiently bright. The height cannot be varied. However, the fixed beam angle is well chosen. The tail light comes on when braking.

Leqismart A11 pictures Leqismart A11

Drive



The motor sits on the rear wheel – a position we prefer to the front wheel for better handling. It has 350 watts with an alleged peak power of 630 watts, we can’t find an indication of the Newton meter. In the test, the engine weakens a bit. He manages to push our test hill up there. However, it cannot even come close to keeping up with the best e-scooters (list of the best). The engine power should be sufficient for light drivers. However, if you weigh more, you will need quite a long time with this e-scooter until you reach the maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. Speaking of maximum speed: We measured it using the GPS app. Instead of the permitted 20 kilometers per hour plus 10 percent tolerance, the Leqismart A11 usually only reaches around 19 kilometers per hour.

The driving experience itself is great. In addition to the position of the engine and the low-lying running board, this is also due to the 10-inch pneumatic tires, which absorb a large part of the bumps. Such large pneumatic tires are rare on an e-scooter in the lower price segment.

The brake handle activates the electric motor brake and the drum brake. The latter needs a few kilometers and a few stops before it really takes hold. After that, however, we have nothing to complain about. The electric and therefore lossless motor brake can be activated individually if the driver only pulls the brake lever very slightly. However, we prefer it if the mechanical and electrical brakes can be addressed via two separate devices. However, this is not always the case, even in the middle price segment. Overall, the braking power of the Leqismart A11 is sufficient.

battery pack



The manufacturers of cheap e-scooters like to save on the battery. This is also the case with the Leqismart A11. The power storage is only 280 watt hours. If you invest a little more, you get a whopping 360 watt hours with the E9 Max e-scooter (test report). Overall, the battery capacity of the A11 is appropriate for the low price. Leqismart speaks of a range of 20 to 30 kilometers. Depending on the driver’s weight, driving style and other factors, 20 kilometers could well be possible.

Preis



The Leqismart A11 is now available from a number of different retailers. It usually costs between 400 and 500 euros. If you still buy in June 2023, you will get it with the voucher code BGTSHD001 at Banggood (purchase link) for 360 euros, shipped from Europe. We have not found a cheaper dealer. Anyone who buys from Amazon (purchase link) pays 400 euros.

Conclusion

