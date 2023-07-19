Home » El Salvador: earthquake this afternoon was of an approximate magnitude of 6.8
El Salvador: earthquake this afternoon was of an approximate magnitude of 6.8

A powerful telluric movement whose approximate magnitude was considered to be 6.8 was felt this afternoon in El Salvador and other Central American countries. Countries affected: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Mexico

40 km from Jucuarán 18:22

Note: Official reports on new earthquakes could be delayed. Please check back soon for more information from official sources.

EARTHQUAKES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS:

1 earthquake of magnitude 6 or greater 3 earthquakes of magnitude between 3 and 4

In the last 24 hours, San Salvador had 1 earthquake of magnitude 6.5 and 3 earthquakes of magnitude 3+.

A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck North Pacific Ocean, El Salvador, 12 minutes ago.

Strongest earthquake today: Mag. 6.5 | North Pacific Ocean, El Salvador, 99 km W of El Viejo, Chinandega, Nicaragua – 18 minutes ago

Recent earthquakes above magnitude 1.0 in the vicinity of San Salvador, El Salvador (updated 5 minutes ago)

last 24 hours4 earthquakes0 M2+ earthquakes 3 M3+ earthquakes 0 M4+ earthquakes 0 M5+ earthquakes 1 M6+ earthquakelast 7 days29 earthquakes12 M2+ earthquakes 14 M3+ earthquakes 1 M4+ earthquake 0 M5+ earthquakes 1 M6+ earthquakelast 30 days139 earthquakes64 M2+ earthquakes 56 M3+ earthquakes 6 M4+ earthquakes 0 M5+ earthquakes 1 M6+ earthquakelast 90 days388 earthquakes175 M2+ earthquakes 164 M3+ earthquakes 30 M4+ earthquakes 0 M5+ earthquakes 1 M6+ earthquakelast 365 days2,968 earthquakes1,575 M2+ earthquakes 891 M3+ earthquakes 115 M4+ earthquakes 10 M5+ earthquakes 1 M6+ earthquake

All times are Central Daylight Time Source: Android Earthquake Alerts System

